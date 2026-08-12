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  • Ghaziabad Yellow alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for these dates | Check full forecast here

Ghaziabad Yellow alert: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for these dates | Check full forecast here

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms from August 13 to 16.

Written by: Abhijeet Sen
Published: August 12, 2026, 10:24 PM IST
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Delhi NCR weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Ghaziabad, predicting heavy rainfall and thunderstorms between August 13 and 16. Expecting adverse weather conditions across the region, the local district administration has urged residents to remain vigilant and adopt essential precautionary measures. Delhi and adjoining areas in the National Capital Region (NCR) are also likely to witness cloudy skies alongside intermittent rainfall, bringing much-needed relief from the recent humid conditions. Here are all the details you need to know about the Ghaziabad weather and IMD yellow alert.

IMD yellow alert for Ghaziabad

Appealing to the public for caution, Additional District Magistrate Anjani Kumar Singh advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during intense rain, thunderstorms and lightning. In an official statement, Singh emphasized the importance of staying informed through local radio, television, and official social media platforms to receive real-time updates on the evolving weather scenario.

Read more: Weather Forecast for August 12: IMD alert for heavy rainfall, storms, and high-speed winds across 19 states

Meanwhile, weather forecasts indicate that the national capital will continue to experience overcast conditions and scattered showers throughout the day. Temperatures in Delhi are expected to range from a minimum of approximately 29 degrees Celsius to a maximum reaching nearly 36 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted generally cloudy skies accompanied by light rain or drizzle across Delhi. Similar weather conditions are expected to continue over the next few days, with rainfall activity likely to persist in the city until August 17.

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida and Ghaziabad, may experience heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning. Rainfall is also expected in Faridabad and Gurugram, where overcast conditions are likely to prevail for most of the day.

Meteorological data indicate that temperatures in Delhi will remain near 29 degrees Celsius for much of the day. Winds are expected to remain light, with an average speed of around 1.67 kmph, while occasional gusts may reach up to 5.28 kmph. The wind direction is forecast to remain predominantly from the north.

Neighbouring NCR cities, including Noida and Ghaziabad, may experience heavy showers along with thunderstorms and lightning. Rainfall is also expected in Faridabad and Gurugram, where overcast conditions are likely to prevail for most of the day.

(With inputs from agencies)

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About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist with over five years of experience specializing in the intersection of Indian politics, global economics and business trends. Known for translating complex policy ... Read More

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