Ghazipur (Ghaziabad-Delhi Border): Issuing ultimatum to farmers to clear the Ghazipur protest site by tonight, Ghaziabad administration on Thursday said it is prepared to vacate the site. There is huge deployment of police at the Ghaziabad-Delhi border. BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, on the other hand, has said that they won't surrender. "No surrender. BJP wants to create a different scenario. Call details of those responsible for Red Fort incident should come. If needed, more people will come from villages. Deep Sindhu connection should come before country. SC committee should investigate," Tikait said.

एक साइड चुनने का समय है। मेरा फ़ैसला साफ़ है। मैं लोकतंत्र के साथ हूँ, मैं किसानों और उनके शांतिपूर्ण आंदोलन के साथ हूँ। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 28, 2021

कल आधी रात में लाठी से किसान आंदोलन को ख़त्म करने की कोशिश की। आज गाजीपुर, सिंघू बॉर्डर पर किसानों को धमकाया जा रहा है। यह लोकतंत्र के हर नियम के विपरीत है। कांग्रेस किसानों के साथ इस संघर्ष में खड़ी रहेगी। किसान देश का हित हैं। जो उन्हें तोड़ना चाहते हैं- वे देशद्रोही हैं।..1/2 — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 28, 2021

#WATCH: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait slaps a person at Ghazipur border (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh). pic.twitter.com/fhRSbdlhgY — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2021

9.10pm: Panchayat has begun at Rakesh Tikait’s native village Sisauli in Muzaffarnagar. Rakesh Tikait’s brother Naresh Tikait is addressing the Panchayat, according to a India Today report.

Gazipur border closed.Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9,Road no 56, 57 A,Kondli,Paper market,Telco T point,EDM Mall,Akshardham & Nizammudin Khatta.Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg, Pl take alternate route. — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) January 28, 2021

8.45 pm: Farm union SKM condemns UP Police action against farmers at Ghazipur border

8.30 pm:

Delhi Police should not use the violence on 26th as an excuse to harass genuine farm leaders in order to weaken the agitation. Lookout notices against them must be withdrawn, They’re not corporate raiders like Vijay Mallya or Nirav Modi, but small farmers. Where will they flee? — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) January 28, 2021

8.00 pm: Two more farmer unions — Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta) and Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lokshakti) — have ended their agitation against farm laws.

7.34 pm: Section 144 Imposed at Ghazipur Border

7.32 pm: A notice has been served to them (farmers) under Section 133 of CrPC (conditional order for removal of nuisance): Ghaziabad ADM City Shailendra Kumar Singh at Ghazipur border.

7.30 pm: Rakesh Tikait starts hunger strike.

7.20 pm: Commuters have been advised to take alternate route. Traffic diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Traffic police has advised commuters to avoid Outer Ring Rd, GTK road and NH 44.

7.15 pm: Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school and Palla toll tax borders have opened.

7.00 pm: BKU leader Naresh Tikait ends protest in Muzaffarnagar

6.55 pm: We’ll continue our sit-in protest & will not vacate site till talks with government are held. Administration has removed basic facilities including water & electricity supply. We’ll get water from our villages: Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at Ghazipur border.

06.50 pm: Uttar Pradesh government has ordered all DMs and SSPs to ensure the end of all the farmers’ agitations in the state: Government officials.

06.45 pm: Roads to Singhu Border fully closed.

6.20 pm: “We want to court arrest peacefully but there is a plan for violence in way while protesters return. If there is any such plan, I will remain here. I will face the bullet,” Rakesh Tikait said

6.15 pm: BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has said that they won’t surrender. “No surrender. BJP wants to create a different scenario. Call details of those responsible for Red Fort incident should come. If needed, more people will come from villages. Deep Sindhu connection should come before country. SC committee should investigate,” Tikait said.

6.05 pm: UP CM Yogi Aditynath orders authorities to clear protest sites: Reports

6.00: Heavy Police deployment at Delhi-Ghazipur border

The Ghaziabad DM, earlier, has ordered protesters to vacate protest site. This comes after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked all DMs and SPs to get the farmers’ protest sites cleared out. According to the reports, security has been beefed up at Singhu border too. The police have intensified crackdown, road blockade to be removed.

Earlier, few farmer organisations voluntarily ended their protest from Chilla Border and Dalit Prerna Sthal opposing the 26 January incident. At Baghpat also the farmers ended their protests after local officials explained them about the ongoing NHAI project.

Following the tractor rally violence, the Ministry of Home Affairs has asked Delhi Police to issue lookout notices against over 20 farmer leaders. Delhi Police has named actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-social activist Lakha Sidhana in an FIR in connection with the Red Fort incident. Deep Sidhu has been blamed by farmer leaders of instigating the protesters to storm the Red Fort on Republic Day, which has marred the peaceful farmers’ protest.

In a total of 22 FIRs, 37 farmer leaders have been named over the violence that unfolded in Delhi on Tuesday. Meanwhile, two farmer unions have withdrawn from the protest after almost 2 months of camping at the Delhi borders demanding the repeal of the farm laws.