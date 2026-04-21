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Ghazwa-e-Hind, war against India... What was the plan of the two youths arrested in Gujarat? ATS reveals

Ghazwa-e-Hind, war against India… What was the plan of the two youths arrested in Gujarat? ATS reveals

Gujarat ATS has arrested two youths, Irfan Khan Pathan and Murshid Zahid Akhtar Shaikh, for their involvement in anti-national activities.

Ghazwa-e-Hind, war against India... What was the plan of the two youths arrested in Gujarat? ATS reveals

In a major action, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested two young men involved in anti-national activities. They were plotting to carry out attacks in India, collect weapons and funds, and wage war against the country.

‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ and the ideology of ISIS

An investigation led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP) Virjeet Singh Parmar revealed that the two young men had been active on WhatsApp and Instagram for the past seven months. They were part of a close-knit group of 12-13 members that discussed the establishment of “Ghazwa-e-Hind” in India. These young men were influenced by the ideology of extremist and radical organizations like ISIS in Iran, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

According to the police investigation, these two youths were not operated by any handler, but they had become completely ‘self-radicalized’ through social media.

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Who are the arrested accused?

The two accused arrested by the Gujarat ATS have been identified as Irfan Khan Pathan and Murshid Zahid Akhtar Shaikh. Irfan is 22 years old and a resident of Siddapur, Patan. He holds an MSc in Chemistry from Mehsana and was preparing for competitive exams.

The second accused, Murshid Zahid Akhtar Shaikh, is 21 years old and originally from Bihar. He has studied up to eighth grade. Murshid worked at a biryani shop with his brother in Mumbai.

Youths arrested from Sidhpur-Mumbai Acting on a tip-off, the Gujarat ATS team, with the assistance of local police, arrested Irfan Khan Pathan from Sidhpur and Murshid from Mumbai. Both youths have no prior criminal history. Currently, a case has been registered against both accused under sections 148 and 61 of the Indian Penal Code.

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