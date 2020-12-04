Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Friday evening expressing his gratitude to the people of Telangana for “reposing faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s politics of development”. Also Read - Uttam Kumar Reddy Quits as Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Chief After GHMC Poll Debacle

“Gratitude to the people of Telangana for reposing faith in PM Narendra Modi led BJP’s politics of development,” Amit Shah tweeted. Also Read - Hyderabad GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVE Updates: Amit Shah Thanks People of Telangana for Reposing Faith in BJP's Vikas Politics

The Home Minister also congratulated BJP National President JP Nadda and Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar for “astounding performance” in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections 2020.

“Congratulations to Shri JP Nadda ji and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. Congratulations to Shri JP Nadda ji and Shri Bandi Sanjay Kumar for BJP’s astounding performance in GHMC. I applaud the hard work of our karyakartas of BJP Telangana,” Amit Shah added in the tweet.