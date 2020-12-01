New Delhi: Amid tight security with long queues of people at several polling stations, voting for Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) began at 7 AM on Tuesday. Over 74 lakh voters will decide the political fortunes of 1,122 candidates in 150 divisions in one of the most bitterly-fought polls for any municipal body in recent times. Also Read - Elaborate Arrangements in Place For Polls to Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Today

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy was one of the big names who reached the polling station early to cast his vote.