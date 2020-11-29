Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached the city on Sunday to campaign for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. Also Read - Only Donald Trump Left to Campaign For GHMC Elections: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Takes Jibe at BJP

Shah was given a warm welcome by BJP leaders on his arrival at Begumpet airport.

The Union Home Minister then visited the Bhagyalakshmi Temple in Old City, Hyderabad to offer prayers before holding a roadshow in Secunderabad.

#WATCH | Telangana: Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah holds roadshow at Warasiguda in Secunderabad. #GHMCElections2020 pic.twitter.com/EvichhTSY3 — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

On Saturday, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also visited Hyderabad ahead of the polls. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda had held a road-show here on Friday. The top brass in the BJP are campaigning for the GHMC polls.

Voting will be held in 150 wards in the GHMC polls on December 1 and the results will be declared on December 4.

In the last GHMC election, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi won in 99 wards. AIMIM bagged 44, with the remaining seven wards won by other parties and Independents.

(With inputs from ANI)