New Delhi: In an effort to put its house in order following Congress' abysmal performance in the recently held Assembly polls in five states, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, along with some of his other G-32 group colleagues, are likely to meet interim party president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on Friday, as per sources.

The time of the meeting is yet to be finalized, reported news agency ANI quoting sources. "After talking to Sonia Gandhi, we will fix the timing of the meeting (with Azad and other G-23 leaders) and inform about the same," Rahul Gandhi had said to sources quoted by news agency ANI

They further said that earlier, only Azad was scheduled to meet Sonia Gandhi, but later other dissenters also decided to join the meeting.

G-23 leaders, who have been calling for sweeping reforms in the grand old party, met on Wednesday to discuss the party’s debacle in the recently concluded Assembly elections in five states – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.

Party leaders Kapil Sibal, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Mani Shankar Aiyar, PJ Kurien, Preneet Kaur, Sandeep Dikshit and Raj Babbar were among those present.

Rahul Gandhi’s meeting with Bhupinder Singh Hooda

A day after the G-23 meeting, where dissenters pitched for an “inclusive and collective leadership” in the Congress, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of its members, met Rahul Gandhi on Thursday and learnt to have discussed a revamp of the party organisation.

The meeting is being seen as an attempt by the Gandhi family to reach out to the rebel group, which is aggressively demanding organisational changes after Congress’s abject loss in the assembly elections in five states.

According to sources, Hooda, in his meeting with Rahul Gandhi suggested elections of the Congress Working Committee and taking future decisions through discussions only in CWC as this was also mentioned by the G-23 group.

The former Haryana chief minister, in the meeting with Rahul Gandhi, also sought the appointment of an experienced person, who understands the politics of North India and is well versed with Hindi, after removing party General Secretary KC Venugopal from his post, sources informed.

Hooda also sought clarity over who is making the decisions in the party and said that leaders get to know about big decisions of the party from the newspapers, highlighting the need to make decisions collectively.

Hooda said that the G-23 leaders have not done any “anti-party activities” adding that the meeting of faction was held after informing Sonia Gandhi. “We do not agree with everything (Shankersinh) Vaghela and (Kapil) Sibal have said,” Hooda said after both of them had questioned the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

After the Congress’ rout in five assembly polls, Sibal had given an interview to a newspaper calling for a leadership change in the party.

Who are G-23 leaders?

The G-23 group or the Congress rebels are vocal critics of Congress leadership, who have been demanding an organisational overhaul after its members wrote a joint letter to Gandhi in 2020.

The G-23 has got weakened over time with senior leader M Veerappa Moily distancing himself from the group, Jitin Prasada joining the BJP and Mukul Wasnik not attending its meetings in recent times.

However, Thursday’s meeting saw some more leaders joining the group at Azad’s residence to work out the grouping’s future strategy and discuss the Congress’s debacle in the just-concluded Assembly polls. Among the leaders who attended the meeting were Sibal, Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Vivek Tankha, Raj Babbar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh and Sandeep Dikshit.

The ambit of the G-23 grouping widened this time as some more leaders — Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, former Gujarat chief minister Shankar Singh Vaghela, former Punjab chief minister Rajinder Kaur Bhattal, former Union minister Mani Shankar Aiyar, former Rajya Sabha deputy chairman PJ Kurian and former Haryana speaker Kuldeep Sharma joined the dinner meeting, besides MA Khan.

(With Agency Inputs)