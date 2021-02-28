Senior Congress leader on Sunday heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing a gathering in Jammu, Azad said he appreciates the fact that the Prime Minister, who comes from humble beginnings, never tired to hide his true self. This comes days after PM Modi teared up as he praised his “true friend” Azad and said: “I (will) not let you retire, I will continue taking your advice. My doors are always open for you.” Azad returned the praise, noting that Prime Minister separated personal ties and party politics. Also Read - Slapped, Punched, Dragged: BJP Worker's 85-Year-Old Mother Recounts Assault By TMC Men | Video

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Veteran Congress leader can be heard saying, “”I like a lot of things about many leaders. I’m from a village and am proud of that… I’m also proud that leaders like our Prime Minister, who used to sell tea, also come from villages. We may be rivals but I appreciate he doesn’t hide his true self. Also Read - Bihar News: Congress MLA Santosh Mishra's Nephew Shot Dead in Rohtas

“Those who do… are living in a bubble. A man should be proud (of who he is and where he comes from). I have travelled the world and stayed in 5-star hotels, in 7-star hotels… but when I sit with people from my village… there is a fragrance that makes it special,” he added. Also Read - Boxer Vijender Singh Hails Rahul Gandhi's Fitness, Lauds Congress Leader's Abs; Twitter Asks For Health Tips

Azad, who hails from J&K and served three years as Chief Minister, drew parallels between himself and the Prime Minister, of whom he said “I appreciate he doesn’t hide his true self”.