New Delhi: In his heartfelt five-page resignation letter to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad blamed Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the consultative mechanism” in the party and alleged that proxies are being propped up for the president’s post, who will only be a mere puppet. Azad, who served the grand old party for 52 years, lauded Sonia for steering the party during the initial tenure of his presidency but called out Rahul Gandhi for his ‘immaturity’ and ‘childish’ behaviour. Azad’s parting ways with the Congress is seen as a significant development because of his political clout especially in the Jammu division. He belongs to Doda district.Also Read - Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter In Full Text | Read Here

GHULAM NABI AZAD’S RESIGNATION LETTER: 10 HIGHLIGHTS

After the entry of Shri Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January, 2013 when he was appointed as vice president by you, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party. One of the most glaring examples of this immaturity was the tearing up of a government ordinance in the full glare of the media. This ‘childish’ behaviour completely subverted the authority of the Prime Minister and the Government of India. Under your (Sonia Gandhi) stewardship since 2014 and subsequently that of Shri Rahul Gandhi, the INC has lost two Lok Sabha elections in a humiliating manner. Congress has lost 39 out of the 49 assembly elections held between 2014 – 2022. Congress only won four state elections and was able to get into a coalition situation in six instances. Unfortunately, today, the INC is ruling in only two states and is a very marginal coalition partner in two other states. The only crime committed by the 23 senior leaders who wrote that letter out of concern for the party is that they pointed out both the reasons for the weaknesses in the party and the remedies thereof. The situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now ‘proxies’ are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. The entire organizational election process is a farce and a sham. At no place anywhere in the country have elections been held at any level of the organisation. Handpicked lieutenants of the AICC have been coerced to sign on lists prepared by the coterie that runs the AICC sitting at 24, Akbar Road.

GHULAM NABI AZAD’S RESIGNATION ‘UNFORTUNATE’: CONGRESS

The Congress party has termed Azad’s resignation as ‘unfortunate’. Addressing a press conference, Congress chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh said that he has read the letter of Azad that has been released to the media.

“It is most unfortunate that this has happened at a time when Congress President Smt Sonia Gandhi, Shri Rahul Gandhi and the entire party organisation is involved in fighting the BJP on public issues of mehangai, berozgaari and polarisation and when final preparations are being made for the Mehangai par Hallo Bol rally in New Delhi on Sept 4th and for launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari on Sept 7th,” he said.

CONGRESS LEADERS FRUSTRATED: JAIVEER SHERGILL

Reacting strongly to veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation from the party, Jaiveer Shergill, who recently resigned as Congress spokesperson said that the decision-making of the grand-old party is not in consonance with the ground reality and public interest but is influenced by sycophancy. He asserted that the leaders across age groups were frustrated with its ‘coterie culture.’