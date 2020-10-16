New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested positive for Coronavirus. He took to Twitter to inform his followers about his diagnosis and urged everyone who came in contact with him to isolate themselves or get tested. Also Read - COVID-19 Lockdown has Averted Thousands of Premature Deaths Linked to Air Pollution

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in last few days may kindly follow the protocol," the tweet by the Congress leader read.