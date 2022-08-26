New Delhi: Hours after parting ways with Congress, senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday said he will form his own party in his home state of Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking to India Today, the former Congress leader said he has great regard for the entire Gandhi family at personal level. He said he is not talking on personal relation but talking about the downfall of Congress.Also Read - 'Reforms, Suggestions Lying in AICC Storeroom': 10 Highlights From Ghulam Nabi Azad's Resignation Letter

Rejecting media speculation that he would be joining the BJP, Azad said he will go to Jammu and Kashmir and will form his own party in the state, will check on the national possibility later.

On the other hand, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed Ghulam Nabi Azad over his criticism of the party leadership and linked his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure and alleged his betrayal reveals his true character and that his DNA has "Modi-fied".

“A man who has been treated with the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA’s DNA has been Modi-fied,” Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, giving another blow to the embattled party that has seen several prominent faces bid adieu in recent months.

In a five-page resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Azad squarely blamed growing sycophancy and sidelining of senior leaders in the party for his exit. In the letter, he also slammed Rahul Gandhi, calling him “immature” and a “non-serious individual”.

Azad also in his resignation letter described the Congress as “comprehensively destroyed” and said the party at the national level has conceded political space available to it to the BJP and state level space to regional parties.

Coming down heavily on Rahul Gandhi, Azad said “Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after January 2013 when he was appointed as vice president, the entire consultative mechanism which existed earlier was demolished by him.”

“Unfortunately, the situation in the Congress party has reached such a point of no return that now ‘proxies’ are being propped up to take over the leadership of the party. This experiment is doomed to fail because the party has been so comprehensively destroyed that the situation has become irretrievable. Moreover, the ‘chosen one’ would be nothing more than a puppet on a string,” he said.

“This all happened because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to foist a non-serious individual at the helm of the party,” he alleged.

The Congress, he said, has lost both the will and the ability under the tutelage of the coterie that runs the AICC to fight for what is right for India, Azad, who was part of the G-23 group seeking change in party, said.

Speaking with reporters, the party’s media department head Pawan Khera also lashed out at Azad and linked his resignation to end of his Rajya Sabha tenure. “As soon your Rajya Sabha term got over, you got restless. You could not stay without a post even for a second,” Khera said.