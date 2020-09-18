In an attempt to appease voters ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar through video conference. Also Read - BJP National President JP Nadda Wishes PM Modi on His Birthday, Party Workers Celebrate 'Sewa Saptah'

“This bridge is of strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. The project was completed during the COVID-19 pandemic where the migrant labour also participated in its completion,” a govt release said. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Congress Workers Fry 'Pakoras' in Protest Over Rising Unemployment on PM Modi's 70th Birthday

Apart from Kosi Rail Mega Bridge, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate other rail projects which include a new railway bridge on the Kiul River, two new railway lines, five electrification projects, one electric locomotive shed at Barauni and a third line project between Barh-Bakhtiyarpur, according to an official release.

“The dedication of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu is a watershed moment in the history of Bihar and the entire region connecting to the North East. In 1887, a metre gauge link was built in between Nirmali and Bhaptiahi (Saraigarh). During the heavy flood and severe India-Nepal earthquake in 1934, the rail link was washed away. Thereafter, due to the meandering nature of Kosi river, no attempt was made to restore this rail link for long period,” the release said.

The 1.9 kilometres long bridge project was sanctioned by Centre in 2003-04 and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crores.

(With Agency inputs)