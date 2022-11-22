Gir Somnath Polls 2022: Congress’ Stronghold Braces For Triangular Battle. How Things Stand

Gir Somnath Assembly Election: In 2017 Congress's Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai won the election by upstaging Bharatiya Janata Party's Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad by a margin of 20,450 votes.

Gir Somnath Election 2022: Somnath is an assembly constituency in Gujarat. In 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly Election, Indian National Congress’s Chudasama Vimalbhai Kanabhai won the election by upstaging Bharatiya Janata Party’s Jashabhai Bhanabhai Barad by a margin of 20,450 votes. Somnath constituency had 14 candidates for assembly seat contention. The constituency was one of 77 seats won by the Indian National Congress.

The constituency had always been stronghold for the congress party as in 2012 too, Congress’s Barad Jasabhai Bhanabhai defeated BJP’s Jotva Rajsibhai Virabhai by 2,096 votes.

Gir Somnath Assembly Constituency Candidates

Vimal Chudasma, Congress

Jagmal Vala, AAP

Mansinh Parmar, BJP

Out of the total 182 Assembly seats in Gujarat, voting in 89 seats will be held on December 1 and in the remaining 93 seats on December 5.

The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8.