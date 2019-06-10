New Delhi: Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy announced a three-day mourning and a one-day public holiday for the veteran actor and Kannada superstar Girish Karnad, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday morning.

The Chief Minister took Twitter to pay their condolences to the versatile personality.

Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of Jnanpith laureate writer and iconic actor/film maker, Sri #GirishKarnad . His outstanding contribution to literature, theatre and films will always be remembered. In his death, we lost a cultural ambassador. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/s5bfbh0VgE — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) June 10, 2019

BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended their condolences.

The multilingual actor-playwright-filmmaker succumbed to multiple organ failure as a result of prolonged illness at his residence in Vittal Mallya Road in Bengaluru.

Karnad rose to prominence with his modern Indian playwrighting in Kannada. He had also written a play which was going to be enacted on June 14 by the renowned actress Shabana Azmi. He was known to be one of Kannada literature’s foremost playwrights and has written well-acclaimed plays like Yatri since 1961.

He was also a Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan as well as Jnanpith winner along with several other accolades for his direction in Kannada films.

Karnad’s last rites have been kept a family affair and no media persons will be allowed on request of the family.