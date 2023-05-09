Home

Girl Dies After Bus Runs Over, Drags Her For Half-a-Km In Odisha’s Balangir District

Minor girl, about 14 years old, died on the spot while Binapani and his elder daughter sustained serious injuries. After hitting bike, the bus did not stop and dragged the girl's body.

Bhubaneswar: A speeding bus in Odisha’s Balangir district dragged the body of a girl for half-a-kilometer after hitting the bike she was travelling on from the back. The 14-year-old girl was with her father and her sister when the accident took place near Gaintala.

According to reports, one Binapani Pandey of Brahmanipali village was heading towards Puintala block with his two daughters on a motorcycle. The bus, which was overspeeding hit the bike from behind.

While the girl, about 14 years old, died on the spot her father and sister were immediately rushed to Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital at Balangir where their condition was stated to be critical. After hitting bike, the bus did not stop and dragged the girl’s body.

The locals then rescued them and rushed the injured to the Balangir district headquarters hospital for treatment. As the condition of the girl became critical, she was shifted to Burla medical college and hospital.

Staging protest, irate locals blocked the national highway connecting Balangir and Sonepur and demanded compensation of Rs 1 crore for the family. They also demanded strong action against the driver.

Balangir Sadar sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Tophan Bag and Puintala Tahsildar Rohit Bhoi reached the spot and held discussion with the family members of the deceased.

Bag said that they had seized the bus and arrested the driver. “Now, we are holding discussions with the family members of the victim and locals,” said the SDPO.

“I have informed my higher authority about the road mishap. Will also take up this issue with the road safety committee to control such high-speed driving vehicles,” said Bhoi.

According to local news reports, the incident triggered tension in the area as a large number of locals staged a road blockade demanding stringent action against the driver of the bus and justice to the girl’s family. Vehicular movement came to a halt on the road due to the protest.

