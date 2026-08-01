‘Poore desh se maafi mangti hun’: Girl who made offensive remarks against PM Modi during protest issues apology with folded hands

In the now-viral clip, the young woman, dressed in a striped T-shirt, is seen with folded hands as she expresses regret over her comments.

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'Poore desh se maafi mangti hun': Girl who made offensive remarks against PM Modi during protest issues apology with folded hands(Photo Credit: X/PTI)

New Delhi: A video circulating on social media shows the student who was allegedly making abusive remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a protest has issued a public apology. In the now-viral clip, the young woman, dressed in a striped T-shirt, is seen with folded hands as she expresses regret over her comments. “I came under the influence of some people at the protest and said a lot of bad things against the Prime Minister,” she says in the video, while apologising for her actions.

Why is the girl’s apology video going viral on social media?

The apology video has sparked further attention after the girl claimed she is only 15 years old, despite the FIR reportedly listing her age as 25. In the viral clip, the girl can be heard saying, “Logon ki influence mein aake ki tum log bhi bolo, tum log bhi bolo, sab bolo, sab bolo karke maine bahut cheezen boli. Main abhi matra 15 saal hi hoon. Maine jo kara, maafi ke layak nahi hai. Maine bahut gandi cheezen boli hain, but yeh meri pehli aur aakhri galti hogi. Iske baad main aisa kuch nahi karungi aur nahi maine woh cheezen post ki thi. (They kept telling me, ‘You should speak too, everyone should speak.’ Because of that, I ended up saying many things. I am only 15 years old. What I did is not worthy of forgiveness. I said many inappropriate things. But this will be my first and last mistake. I will never do anything like this again, and I did not post those things myself.)”

The controversy began after a complaint was lodged at a police station in Noida over the girl’s alleged remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a student protest. Following the complaint, Noida Police registered a Zero FIR, which was subsequently transferred to the Parliament Street Police Station in New Delhi for further investigation. As per the available information, the case pertains to a protest held at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, on July 23. The complainant, Smriti Singh, wife of Tejendra Singh, alleged that during the protest, Ruchika Singh publicly used objectionable language against the Prime Minister. According to the complaint recorded in the FIR, the complainant learned of the incident on July 23. The complaint states that the statement made by the accused not only undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister’s constitutional office but also appeared to be an act committed with the deliberate intent to spread animosity and disturb public peace.

Also Read: ‘Zero FIR’ registered against woman in Noida for making objectionable remarks against PM Modi at Jantar Mantar

Expressing remorse, she describes the incident as the “first and last mistake” of her life. Later in the video, she could be heard saying, “Main poore desh se maafi maangti hoon. Main itni sharminda hoon ki main apni nazrein nahi utha pa rahi hoon. Main sabse maafi maang rahi hoon. Mujhe please maaf kar dijiye. Please(I came under the influence of some people. I sincerely apologise to the entire country. I am so ashamed that I cannot even lift my eyes. I apologise to everyone. Please forgive me. Please).”

‘I, my late mother abused at Jantar Mantar but want to forgive children,’ says PM Modi in new video

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar during the protests over alleged NEET irregularities, but asserted that dragging such “misguided children” into court would not resolve the problem and hence, he wanted to forgive them. In another late-night video message released on Instagram, the prime minister said he could understand the anguish prevailing in society, but stressed that this was the time to embrace the youth and guide them on the right path. “Not only was I subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar, but even my late mother was abused there. But abuses never solve anything; let’s guide the misguided,” he said.

Disclaimer: The video of the girl is being widely circulated on social media. India.com has not independently verified its authenticity or the statements made in the clip.