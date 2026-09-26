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Girls’ suicides, ghost rumours, fake Instagram, Facebook posts trigger vandalisation at Punjab’s Chitkara University

Unrest erupted at Chitkara University in Patiala after rumours of a ghost on campus and missing female students spread on social media.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 26, 2026, 3:25 PM IST
Chitkara University
Girls’ suicides, ghost rumours, fake Instagram, Facebook posts trigger vandalisation at Punjab’s Chitkara University | Image: facebook

Chitkara University Vandalism: Unrest erupted at Chitkara University in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday night after several rumours, including a ‘ghost’ on campus and missing girl students, spread on social media. Hundreds of students gathered on the campus of the university and started protesting against the administration following the rumours.

How Misinformation Triggered Campus Vandalism

The protest soon turned violent, with students starting to vandalise university property on the campus. Police reached the campus area after getting the distress call from the administration.

Read more: CAFR, Chitkara University organise third Chefs Conclave & Awards

However, the escalation continued, and a clash broke out between students and police personnel when they tried to bring the situation under control. According to police, a police vehicle was also damaged during the violence.

Unsubstantiated ‘Ghost’ Claims And Suicide Rumours

The violent unrest was also triggered by claims that a female student had allegedly died by suicide on the campus years ago and her ‘ghost’ is now roams in the hostel, troubling other students. The university administration and police dismissed the suicide rumour.

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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