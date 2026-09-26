Girls’ suicides, ghost rumours, fake Instagram, Facebook posts trigger vandalisation at Punjab’s Chitkara University

Unrest erupted at Chitkara University in Patiala after rumours of a ghost on campus and missing female students spread on social media.

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Girls’ suicides, ghost rumours, fake Instagram, Facebook posts trigger vandalisation at Punjab’s Chitkara University | Image: facebook

Chitkara University Vandalism: Unrest erupted at Chitkara University in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday night after several rumours, including a ‘ghost’ on campus and missing girl students, spread on social media. Hundreds of students gathered on the campus of the university and started protesting against the administration following the rumours.

How Misinformation Triggered Campus Vandalism

The protest soon turned violent, with students starting to vandalise university property on the campus. Police reached the campus area after getting the distress call from the administration.

However, the escalation continued, and a clash broke out between students and police personnel when they tried to bring the situation under control. According to police, a police vehicle was also damaged during the violence.

Unsubstantiated ‘Ghost’ Claims And Suicide Rumours

The violent unrest was also triggered by claims that a female student had allegedly died by suicide on the campus years ago and her ‘ghost’ is now roams in the hostel, troubling other students. The university administration and police dismissed the suicide rumour.