Girls’ suicides, ghost rumours, fake Instagram, Facebook posts trigger vandalisation at Punjab’s Chitkara University

Chitkara University Vandalism: Unrest erupted at Chitkara University in Punjab’s Patiala on Friday night after several rumours, including a ‘ghost’ on campus and missing girl students, spread on social media. Hundreds of students gathered on the campus of the university and started protesting against the administration following the rumours.
The protest soon turned violent, with students starting to vandalise university property on the campus. Police reached the campus area after getting the distress call from the administration.
However, the escalation continued, and a clash broke out between students and police personnel when they tried to bring the situation under control. According to police, a police vehicle was also damaged during the violence.
The violent unrest was also triggered by claims that a female student had allegedly died by suicide on the campus years ago and her ‘ghost’ is now roams in the hostel, troubling other students. The university administration and police dismissed the suicide rumour.
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