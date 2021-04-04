Varanasi: Radheshyam Khemka, the president of Gita Press in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, passed away following a brief illness, his family members said on Sunday. He was 87. Khemka died on Saturday afternoon and his last rites were performed at the Harishchandra Ghat in Varanasi, they said. Also Read - PM Modi Chairs High-Level Meet to Review Coronavirus Situation as Cases Surge

According to the information, Radheshyam Khemka, who was also the editor of Kalyan, a famous magazine of Sanatan Dharma for nearly 40 years, was ill for the last 15 days. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Khemka, noting that he remained active in various social services throughout his life. Modi said that Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The Prime Minister said his prayers are with Khemka's family and admirers.

(With inputs from PTI)