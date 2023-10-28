Home

Gita Press Trustee Baijnath Agarwal Passes Away Aged 90

New Delhi: Gita Press trustee Baijnath Agarwal (90) passed away around 2:30 am on Saturday at his residence in Gorakhpur’s Hariom Nagar.

“For the past 40 years, Baijnath ji dedicated his life to social awareness and humanitarian causes as a trustee of Gita Press. Baijnath’s demise has caused an irrepairable loss to society,” Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said in his condolence message.

In 1950, Baijnath Agarwal joined Gita Press as an employee at the age of 17. He became a trustee of Gita Press in 1983. Prior to this position, he had also held the role of an administrator at Gita Press. His father also worked as an employee there.

His son Devi Dayal Agarwal is also a trustee of Gita Press, as per a news report by news agency PTI.

