Gitanjali Aiyar, Prominent Doordarshan News Anchor, Passes Away; Netizens Express Condolence

New Delhi: Gitanjali Aiyar, well-known journalist, who was one of the first English news achors on the national broadcaster Doordarshan, passed away on Wednesday. With over 30 years of service in the newsroom, she had received several accolades as the best TV news presenter during her decades-long career. Notably, Aiyar joined Doordarshan in 1971 and was awarded the best anchor person four times during her decades-long career.

Apart from reading the news, she also presented the popular English songs request programme – A Date With You, on Friday nights on All India Radio, Delhi B.

Awards And Accolades

Significantly, Gitanjali Aiyar won the Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women in 1989 for her outstanding work, achievements and contribution.

During her illustrious career at Doordarshan as news anchor, Aiyar won the best anchor award four times.

Academic Life

Along with a diploma from the National School of Drama, Aiyar graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College after completing her undergraduate degree in English.

After a successful career as a news anchor at Doordarshan, Gitanjali got into corporate communications, government liaison and marketing and later became a consultant at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and also acted in the serial “Khandaan”.

Netizens Pay Tribute

Taking to Twitter, netizens mourned her death and offer condolences to the prominent doordarshan news anchor.

The nuances, the diction, the pronunciation

Learnt a lot from you ma'am

Om Shanti 🙏#GitanjaliAiyarhttps://t.co/pKfL0soPg0 — Dr Ramaswamy AS (@dr_asr) June 7, 2023

RIP Gitanjali Aiyar, well known news reader from the DD days. https://t.co/3cf27eSdAG — Sumanth Raman (@sumanthraman) June 7, 2023

“Listen to Doordarshan newsreaders for the right pronunciations”, said our English teacher.

“Which one Ma’am?”, we asked.

“Gitanjali Aiyer”, she said.

Incredibly sad to learn the graceful Ms Aiyar passed away today. #RIP. — Parminder Singh (@parrysingh) June 7, 2023

Political leaders took to Twitter to pay condolences to Aiyar and remembered the news presenting days during her time.

“We fondly remember the days when Gitanjali Aiyar ji graced our TV screens, leaving an indelible mark on our news-watching experiences. Saddened by her untimely demise, my heartfelt condolences to her loved ones. May she find eternal peace,” Congress leader Netta D’Souza said.

Prominent journalist Sheela Bhatt on Twitter said, “Gitanjali Aiyar, India’s one of the best tv newsreaders, warm and elegant person and woman of immense substance passed away today. Deepest condolences to her family.”

