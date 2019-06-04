New Delhi: On his first official visit as the Union Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh thundered ‘give befitting reply to any misadventure from Pakistan’ to troops stationed at Siachen– world’s highest battlefield.

Reviewing the situation in the Siachen Glacier-Saltoro Ridge region on Monday, Rajnath Singh assured the troops that the government was fully aware of all operational and administrative requirements for optimal functioning at Siachen Glacier and pledged full support to meet the requirements on priority.

He laid a wreath at the ‘Siachen War Memorial’ in the memory of the soldiers who died while on duty in Siachen, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

Singh was accompanied by Indian Army chief General Bipin Rawat, as he arrived at the airfield and was received by Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, who heads the Army’s Northern Command.

“I am proud of all Army personnel serving in Siachen who are leaving no stone unturned to defend our motherland. I am also proud of their parents who have sent their children to serve the nation by joining the Armed Forces,” an official statement quoted him as saying.

According to reports, the minister was briefed in detail about the challenges faced by the personnel and also the operational viability in the area.

