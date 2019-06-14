New Delhi: Set on promoting usage of Indian languages, the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting on Friday has advised private satellite TV channels regarding their programmes. Minister Prakash Javadekar said that orders were being issued to TV channels “that whatever serials they broadcast, at the end/beginning of the programme many times, titles are given only in English. To promote Indian languages, we have asked channels to give those titles in the Indian language they broadcast”.

He added, “In addition to the Indian language if they want to give titles and credits in English as well, they are free to do so. So we are not restricting anything, we are actually adding the Indian languages. We are issuing such orders for cinema also.”

A PIB note said that the practise of putting out credits only in English “tends to deprive people versed with Hindi and regional languages of the valuable information about the casting of TV serials/programmes”.

Giving credits in regional languages or in Hindi would enhance outreach and benefit TV viewers of the country, it said. “The Ministry has advised all private satellite TV channels to consider displaying the castings/credits/titles of Hindi and regional languages TV serials in the respective languages also.”