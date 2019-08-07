New Delhi: As the second day of the day-to-day hearing of the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case began on Wednesday, the Supreme Court asked Sushil Kumar Jain, who is representing Nirmohi Akhara in court, to produce evidence against their claim of possession of the land within the next two hours.

“In the next two hours, we would like to see the oral and documentary evidence,” said Justice Dhananjay Chandrachud seeking “the original documents”. However, Jain replied saying that the documents are quoted in Allahabad (HC) Judgment.

Earlier in the day, the top court had pointed out to Nirmohi Akhara and asked, “Do you have oral or documentary proof, revenue records, of possession of Ramjanmabhoomi before attachment?” Akhara in reply to Court said that the documents were lost in a dacoity that happened in 1982.

Senior advocate Sushil Jain, who is appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, had commenced Day-2 of the arguments by strongly pitching for the control and management of the highly disputed 2.77-acre land, stating that Muslims had not been allowed to enter the premises since 1934.

After several efforts to settle the dispute through mediation failed, the SC initiated the daily proceedings of the politically sensitive case on Tuesday. The proceedings are being conducted by a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Notably, the Court had rejected the request of KN Govindacharya for the live streaming as well as audio or video recording of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Seeking live streaming or transmission of the hearing of the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue had moved the court on Monday. However, the request was turned down by the bench comprising Justices SA Bodbe and BR Gavai as lacked “equipment” for the live streaming or the audio and video recording of proceedings.

Following the central government’s decision on the abrogation of Article 370 on Monday, which was passed in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad had demanded similar steps for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

“We have always demanded scrapping of Article 370 to ensure Jammu-Kashmir’s proper integration with the rest of the country,” Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas head Mahant Nritya Gopal Das had said.

The highly-debated dispute involves a 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya where stood a 16th-century mosque, known to have been built by Mughal emperor Babur, that was demolished in 1992. Fourteen appeals are pending before the Supreme Court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court verdict which had ordered an equal division of the disputed land.