New Delhi: In a new development in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, the Islamabad High Court on Thursday directed the in Pakistan government to give India another chance to appoint a lawyer to represent Jadhav. Also Read - Nawaz Sharif Assures Islamabad High Court of Return Upon Recovery

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) took up the case of appointment of a lawyer for Jadhav to hear the review of the death sentence given to him by a Pakistani military court. Also Read - Pakistan Claims it Asked India to Appoint Counsel For Kulbhushan Jadhav

The High Court also adjourned further hearing of the matter till October 6. Also Read - Pakistan Court Forms 2-member Bench to Hear Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case

We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Our government is taking all possible steps to ensure the safety of #KulbhushanJadhav: MEA pic.twitter.com/TfUMflRNuu — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the court that to comply with the orders of the International Court of Justice (ICJ). Pakistan granted consular access to India, however, it has not replied to Pakistan’s offer to appoint a lawyer for him.

The IHC, after hearing the arguments, ordered the government to send its order on Jadhav to India and adjourned the hearing until October 3 when the case would be heard again.

It was in 2017 that 50-year-old retired Indian Navy officer Jadhav was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of “espionage and terrorism”.