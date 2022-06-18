New Delhi: Hours after the Centre announced 10% reservation for Agniveers in defense posts, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said it is looking forward to inducting highly skilled, disciplined and motivated Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly. The Ministry, through its social media handle, wrote, “Civil Aviation is looking forward to inducting the highly skilled, disciplined and motivated #Agniveers into its various services and give them wings to fly.”Also Read - Agnipath Scheme Triggers Massive Protests In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, Several Injured

Citing the opportunities, the ministry said that it will provide opportunity for Agniveers in the air traffic and aircraft technician services.

Opportunities for Agniveers

Provide air traffic services, aircraft technician services.

Undertake maintenance, repair and overhaul of aircraft.

Provide meteorological and air accident investigator services

Work as flight safety, administrative, finance, IT and communication staff

Handle logistics and supply chain management wings of Ministry

Also Read - Agnipath Row: PM Will Have to Become ‘Maafiveer’, Says Rahul Gandhi on Nationwide Protests

The 10% reservation will be implemented in the Indian Coast Guard and defence civilian posts, and all the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings. This reservation would be in addition to the existing reservation for ex-servicemen.

Yesterday, the Centre had announced the grant of a one-time waiver in the age limit for the Agnipath scheme. Taking cognizance of the fact that it had not undertaken recruitment in forces in the last two years, the Union government increased the upper age limit from 21 years to 23 years.