New Delhi: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of hiding the actual figures of COVID-19 cases in the state. The governor asserted that the state's health department has not given any update regarding COVID-19 cases after April 30. Notably, West Bengal has 572 coronavirus cases till April 30.

"Give up 'COVID-19 data cover up operation' @MamataOfficial and share it transparently," Dhankhar tweeted today.

In West Bengal, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 795, including 33 deaths, the date shared by Union Health Ministry showed.

Earlier on Friday, while speaking to ANI, Dhankhar had urged Mamata to refrain from politics at a time when everyone is fighting a global pandemic. “Mamata Banerjee considers herself as a state within a state. I urge her to not see everything through political glasses as then positive results won’t come. I appeal to you to leave politics at this juncture”, the WB governor had said yesterday.

He asserted that Bengal was the only state where the central team faced problems in carrying out their work.

“West Bengal is the only state where the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) faced problems in carrying out their work. When the entire country is fighting against COVID-19 and the IMCT came to assess the situation, we should have received it with red carpet instead of opposing it,” ANI quoted Dhankhar as saying.