New Delhi: Justice DY Chandrachud, a Supreme Court judge, on Thursday, expressed his displeasure over criticism in the media about judges not taking up a plea about violence against Christians. Justice Chandrachud was hearing a plea seeking the listing of a case relating to violence and attacks on Christians when the judge said that he read in the news that this matter was not being taken up. "Give us judges a break. I was down with Covid, hence the matter was deferred. I read in the news that judges are not taking it up. There is a limit to targeting us," an anguished justice Chandrachud retorted after a lawyer requested for an early hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL).

The matter was listed for hearing on July 15 but it could not be taken up as the bench did not assemble as the judge was down with Covid on that day. However, some web portals carried the news stories with headline: "India's top court delays hearing anti-Christian violence plea".

The plea filed by Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr. Peter Machado alleged a rising number of attacks on Christian institutions and priests across the country. The plea sought directions to stop violence and mob attacks against the members of the Christian community in various states across the country also seeking the implementation of earlier apex court guidelines to curb hate crimes.

Last week, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana rued that media channels are running “kangaroo courts” on issues of complicated judicial questions and their “ill-informed and agenda-driven debates” are hurting India’s democracy.

Delivering a lecture at Ranchi’s National University of Study & Research in Law, CJI Ramana urged electronic and social media to “self-regulate”. “I urge upon the media, particularly the electronic and social media, to behave responsibly. You are as important a stakeholder as we are,” justice Ramana said.

(With inputs from agencies)