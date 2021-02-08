Chamoli: A massive flood was triggered in the Dhauliganga river in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district after a glacier broke off on Sunday endangering the lives of hundreds of people living along its banks. In view of the massive floods, an alert was also sounded in several districts including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun. Also Read - Uttarakhand Glacier Burst: A Tragedy That Could Have Been Averted | Explained

Authorities launched a search and rescue operation as hundreds of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were rushed to the site near the Raini village. “Over 200 jawans are on the job and working in collaboration with local administration. One team is on the spot to assess the situation. Another team is deployed near Joshimath to raise awareness and evacuate people. The situation is under control,” ANI quoted Vivek Pandey, spokesperson for ITBP, as saying.