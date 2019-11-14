New Delhi: Soon after India decided not to join China-backed Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Summit and said there has been a “new direction and new energy” in bilateral ties after their second informal summit in Chennai.

“I am glad to meet you once again,” PM Modi said to Jinping, as quoted by PTI.

MEA: President Xi Jinping conveyed his deep appreciation to PM Narendra Modi for hosting him at the 2nd Informal Summit in Chennai. He invited PM for the 3rd informal summit in China in 2020, date & venue for which will be determined through diplomatic channels. #BRICS2019 https://t.co/Az1Mwc0a04 — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

“When I look back, we had met for the first time in Brazil itself… our journey began. The journey of unknown people has today turned into a close friendship. We have since then met in many forums, bilaterals, you visited my home state, took me to your village, you came to receive me outside Beijing in Wuhan… It is such a significant thing that within the five years, there have been so much trust and friendly relations.

“As you said and I believe that our meeting in Chennai gave our journey a new direction and new energy. Without any agenda, we talked about each other’s issues, global situations… these have been very successful,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “When we met in Chennai, it gave our journey a new energy”, during bilateral meeting with President of China, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of #BRICS2019 Summit, in Brasilia, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/qp6nDZUJGt — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2019

The meeting between PM Modi and President Xi in the Brazilian capital comes at a time when India decided not to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) over unresolved concerns. China has, time and again, commented on the reorganisation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir leading to a strain in the India-China relationship.

PM Modi also met Russian President Vladimir Putin who invited Modi for the Victory Day celebrations in May next year.

“Our bilateral relations are growing. You have invited me to visit Russia in May for the Victory Day celebrations. I am happily waiting that I will get an opportunity to meet you once again,” the Prime Minister said.

(With Agency Inputs)