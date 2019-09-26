New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with over 40 business leaders and American CEOs on Wednesday went on a positive note.

Highlighting the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar tweeted: “PM at the CEO Roundtable in New York highlighted the steps taken by India to build a USD 5 trillion economy. Global business community is upbeat about the India success story.”

Here are the reactions of some of the top CEOs who attended PM Modi’s meeting:

CEO of Mondelez International Dirk Van De Put was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “We talked about changes he has been making & how ease of doing business is improves in India. He also asked CEOs on remarks on how India can progress more. India is probably the country that has the biggest future ahead of it.”

#WATCH Dirk Van De Put, CEO, Mondelez International: We talked about changes he has been making & how ease of doing business is improves in India. He also asked CEOs on remarks on how India can progress more. India is probably the country that has the biggest future ahead of it. pic.twitter.com/4Wde8gh7Rh — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Chairman of US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Former CEO of CISCO John Chambers, as quoted by news agency ANI, said, “I love your PM. He obviously understands the direction,he has put in place innovation ideas. Each of the CEOs came away with a stronger view not just to invest but how to innovate in India.”

#WATCH John Chambers, Chairman-US-India Strategic Partnership Forum and Former CEO CISCO: I love your PM. He obviously understands the direction,he has put in place innovation ideas. Each of the CEOs came away with a stronger view not just to invest but how to innovate in India. pic.twitter.com/ScO5xXffdy — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

Chairman of Micron Corporation Bob Switz told news agency ANI, ” It was a very positive meeting. The PM was soliciting inputs on things he can do to improve business in India. It was a very good conversation and very good comments were made.”

#WATCH Bob Switz, Chairman, Micron Corporation on meeting with PM Modi in New York: It was a very positive meeting. The PM was soliciting inputs on things he can do to improve business in India. It was a very good conversation and very good comments were made. pic.twitter.com/KW8FG1RkdB — ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019

CEO of Deloitte Global Punit Renjen was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “It was an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM laid out the growth opportunity in India. It was a very good meeting.”

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted, “Captains of industry interact with PM @narendramodi in New York. The extensive agenda includes harnessing investment opportunities in India and boosting commercial linkages between India and USA.”

Prior to this meeting, PM Modi delivered a keynote address at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum during his visit to the annual high-level UN General Assembly session. Presenting a progress report of the Indian economy while addressing the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi invited American businesses to the country.