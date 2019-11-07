New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that every state in the country is competing to attract business and investment. He added that the rise in the competition will help the industry to grow better at the global level.

“Earlier, investors’ summit like these used to happen in just few cities in the country. The situation has changed today. Every state today is competing to attract business and investment,” PM Modi said while addressing business delegates and investors, comprising foreign nationals at Himachal Pradesh’s first two-day Global Investor Summit in Dharamshala.

The Prime Minister said “a positive competition could be seen among the states”.

“The governments are taking initiatives and are removing unimportant mechanisms. The rise in this competition will help our industry grow better at the global level,” he said.

Emphasising that lot of the state remains unexplored even today and that it has lot of potential, PM Modi said, “We need to think how unique properties of every district need to be explored and presented to the globe.”

“Today, tourism is being promoted as a package in India. From nature, adventure, spiritual, medical or eco, all types of tourism are being given equal weightage. Himachal is full of opportunities and potential,” Modi, who proudly says Himachal is his second home, said.

“I am not a guest in Himachal Pradesh, I am a Himachali. I am the host of this summit.”

He said the public infrastructure fund of Rs 5 lakh crore would be used in the next five years and this would also benefit Himachal Pradesh.

#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at Himachal Global Investors' Summit in Dharamsala: Union Cabinet yesterday took a big decision, keeping in mind the dream of around 4.50 lakh middle class families to own a house. This decision will benefit around 4.50 lakh home buyers. pic.twitter.com/9ZyrIp0w5D — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2019

“Himachal is fulfilling every requirement for business. It delivers peace and a society that accepts diversity,” he said, indirectly hinting the entrepreneurs to invest in the state.

Hailing Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for bringing policies to attract investments, PM Modi said the massive jump in ease-of-doing ranking for India isn’t just a statistical change but a revolution in the way business is done in India.

“It is a major revolution for industry in India. It means our government is taking decisions that have helped the industrial grassroots mechanism get better.”

“We are adding new layers annually, making it more flexible and better.”

The investors’ summit — Rising Himachal — aims to attract investment in the agri-business, food processing and post-harvest technology, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals, tourism, hospitality and civil aviation, hydro and renewable energy, among others, sectors, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said.

(With IANS inputs)