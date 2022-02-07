New Delhi: For the third time in a row, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the ‘Global Leader Approval’ rating list leaving US President Joe Biden, Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. The latest data provided by American research firm Morning Consult suggest that PM Modi has a net approval rating of 72 per cent.Also Read - PM Narendra Modi Congratulates U-19 Cricket Team On Winning Record 5th WC Title

On the list of the 13 world leaders, Mexican President López Obrador followed PM Modi with an approval rating of 64 per cent, followed by Italy Prime Minister Mario Draghi with 57 per cent, Fumio Kishida with 47 per cent, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz with 42 per cent. Also Read - Assembly Election 2022: Health Ministry Removes PM Modi's Photo, Name From Vaccine Certificates In 5 Poll-Bound States

Global Leader Approval: Among All Adults https://t.co/wRhUGstJrS Modi: 72%

López Obrador: 64%

Draghi: 57%

Kishida: 47%

Scholz: 42%

Biden: 41%

Moon: 41%

Morrison: 41%

Trudeau: 41%

Sánchez: 37%

Bolsonaro: 36%

Macron: 35%

Johnson: 30% *Updated 02/03/22 pic.twitter.com/h51SXXBAFj — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) February 6, 2022

US President Biden, his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau all scored 41 per cent ratings to share the sixth spot.

At the 10th position, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez scored a 37 per cent rating, followed by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and French President Emmanuel Macron at 35 per cent each. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson scored the lowest rating at 30 per cent amid criticism over the reports of him partying during strict coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Notably, this is the third year in a row that PM Modi topped the list with such a high margin.

Morning Consult Political Intelligence tracks the approval ratings of government leaders and country trajectories in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, the United Kingdom and the United States. With the latest data for all 13 countries, the firm offers real-time insight into the shifting political dynamics across the globe.