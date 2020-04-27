New Delhi: Following the crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of states, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury praised the PM’s efforts and said that India has a huge possibility to emerge as a model country for other nations. Also Read - Coronavirus Danger Far From Over, Constant Vigilance Paramount, PM Modi To CMs; Is This a Hint at Lockdown Extension?

“Centre, state governments and doctors have done good work to fight COVID-19. Now, when we look at US and Europe, we know we have progressed. In coming days, there is a huge possibility of India emerging as a model country if we continue to take concrete steps to fight COVID-19,” the Congress leader said. Also Read - 30 Tamil Producers Back OTT Release Decision, Say They Have to Recover Investment

Chowdhury said that if the central government continues to take the necessary effective steps, India can even become a global leader. Also Read - COVID-19: 'Disheartened' Shikhar Dhawan Urges Citizens to Stop Domestic Violence

Earlier on Sunday, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury written to the Prime Minister seeking that migrant labourers in different parts of the country be allowed to travel free of cost to their destination by the Railways once the lockdown is lifted.

Highlighting the misery of migrant labourers in different parts of the country, Chowdhury had sought a “direction to the Ministry of Railways to carry these penniless people to their destination free of cost.”

Chowdhury had also urged for the union government’s special support to facilitate production, distribution, proper monitoring of hygiene and export of the products to facilitate the revival of the bidi industry once the restrictions are partially lifted.