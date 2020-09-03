New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) and said the global pandemic has impacted everyone. He said it is testing everyone’s resilience, public health system and economic system. Also Read - ‘Not Helpful’: China Again Urges India to Stop Banning Moble Apps in The Name of National Security

“When 2020 began, did anyone imagine how it would pan out? A global pandemic has impacted everyone. It’s testing our resilience, public health system and economic system. The current situation demands fresh mindset where the approach to development is human-centric,” PM Modi said. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Psychiatrist Suzanne Walker: He Was Battling From Bipolar Disorder But Could Not Accept it

While delivering the keynote address at the USISPF, PM Modi said that the pandemic has impacted several things but it has not impacted the aspirations and of ambitions of 1.3 billion Indians. He also added that in recent months, there have been far reaching reforms and these are making business easier and red-tapism lesser. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Blue Lipstick Look Goes Viral: Here's When Bollywood Divas Surprised All With Their Unusual Lip Colours

“India, a country with 1.3 billion people and limited resources, has one of the lowest death rates per million in the world. The recovery rate is also steadily rising,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said that over 1.3 billion Indians have embarked on one mission to make an ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). “Aatmanirbhar Bharat merges the local with the global. It ensures India’s strengths act as a global force multiplier,” PM Modi added.

He further added that for challenges in India, you have a government that believes in delivering results, for which ease of living is as important as ease of doing business. “You are looking at a young country with 65% population less than 35 years old,” he adeed.

On the other hand, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi thanked PM MOdi for participating in the event and delivering the keynote address.

“We are honored that Prime Minister Modi has taken time to address USISPF annual event. It signifies importance of US-India relations in the current challenging environment, USISPF president Mukesh Aghi said.

“It is a win-win partnership mutually dependent geo-politically, trade, culturally, diplomatically and scientifically. Aggressive and assertive China provides further opportunity for both nations to collaborate and ensure international rule of law prevails,” he said after USISPF announced Modi’s address to the summit.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also participated in the discussion on Monday. Minister of Railways and Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal also addressed the summit on Tuesday.

Being attended by top corporate leaders, government officials and leaders, the summit highlights areas of bilateral cooperation: trade and investment; strategic energy ties; India’s position in global supply chains, collaboration in fintech, healthcare, and technology.