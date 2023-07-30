Home

Global Tiger Day: Government Releases Detailed Report On All India Tiger Estimation 2022

The largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444).

India currently harbors almost 75% of the world’s wild tiger population. (Image: freepik.com)

Global Tiger Day: In 1973, the Government of India launched Project Tiger, an ambitious, holistic conservation project, aimed at safeguarding the nation’s tiger population and preserving biodiversity. Over the past 50 years, Project Tiger has achieved commendable success, making significant strides in tiger conservation. Initially covering nine tiger reserves spanning 18,278 km2, the project has flourished into a remarkable accomplishment with 53 reserves spread across 75,796 km2, effectively covering 2.3% of India’s total land area.

India currently harbors almost 75% of the world’s wild tiger population.

Central India and the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic Plains witnessed a notable increase in tiger population, particularly in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra.

However, certain regions, such as the Western Ghats, experienced localized declines, necessitating targeted monitoring and conservation efforts.

The largest tiger population of 785 is in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Karnataka (563), Uttarakhand (560), and Maharashtra (444).

The tiger abundance within the Tiger Reserve is highest in Corbett (260), followed by Bandipur (150), Nagarhole (141), Bandhavgarh (135), Dudhwa (135), Mudumalai(114), Kanha (105), Kaziranga (104), Sundarbans (100), Tadoba (97), Sathyamangalam (85), and Pench-MP (77).

Various tiger reserves have shown remarkable growth, while others face challenges. Approximately 35% of the tiger reserves urgently require enhanced protection measures, habitat restoration, ungulate augmentation, and subsequent tiger reintroduction.

To preserve ecological integrity, there is a need to strongly continue the eco-friendly development agenda, minimize mining impacts, and rehabilitate mining sites. Additionally, fortifying protected area management, intensifying anti-poaching measures, employing scientific thinking and technology-driven data collection, and addressing human-wildlife conflict are vital steps to protect the country’s tiger populations.

