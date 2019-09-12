New Delhi: For the first time, no Indian university was featured in the top 300 world university rankings since 2012. However, the total number of Indian entries had gone up from 49 univeristies in 2018 to 56 in 2019, stated a report.

Notably, the Indian university with the highest-ranking in the Global University Rankings List 2020 was Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar which made it to the top 350 universities. It shares the Indian topper rank with Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore.

Here are the six Indian Universities in the Top 500 Global University Rankings List 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Science: 301-350

2. Indian Institute of Technology, Ropar: 301-350

3. Indian Institute of Technology, Indore: 351-400

4. Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay: 401-500

5. Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi: 401-500

6. Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur: 401-500

This year, the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2020 features six Indian universities in the top 500 spots. This is an improvement when compared to the 2019 rankings last year where only five Indian universities made to the top 500.