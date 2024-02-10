“Glory Of Bharat Ratna Increased Manifold, Criterion Includes Nationalism, Idealism”: Jagdeep Dhankhar On Top Civilian Awards

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed happiness over Bharat Ratna announcement for PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr MS Swaminathan.

New Delhi (India): Expressing happiness and satisfaction over Bharat Ratna announcement for PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Dr MS Swaminathan, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar has said that the stature of country’s highest civilian award has increased while noting that criterion for awarding top honours including Padma awards has changed with idealism, nationalism and welfare of farmers and poor being among notable factors.

In an interview with ANI, the Vice President said that Bharat Ratna for former Prime Minister Charan Singh is an hounour for every farmer. He said former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao was a scholar-statesman and agricultural scientist Dr Swaminathan made immense contribution to India attaining self-sufficiency in foodgrains production.

The government on Thursday announced that Chaudhary Charan Singh, PV Narasimha Rao and MS Swaminathan will be awarded Bharat Ratna posthumously.

“No one should have any doubt about whether these five leading stalwarts should be honoured with the country’s highest prize. Look at these four gems, proud sons of the soil. All four of them–Chaudhary Charan Singh, MS Swaminathan, Dr. Karpoori Thakur, and PV Narasimha Rao–could have received this honour much earlier. Be that as it may, the decision by the government today has further enhanced the profile and prestige of this award. The weight of the Bharat Ratna has grown manifold today,” the Vice President said.

VP Dhankhar also underlined that it was a matter of happiness that the criterion of the awards had changed under the present government to include nationalism and idealism. “We have over 5,000 years old cultural legacy and values have been established in this period…If you go back in time, who used to be awarded, the people who were respected, who had dignified conduct in the society, who wanted the welfare of the entire society, had stature and were immersed in ideals. It has been happening. The dignity of Bharat Ratna has increased tremendously, persons of immense contribution are being honoured with it. Every Indian has this in mind that the parameters have changed, now the criteria has nationalism, idealism, the assessment of the criteria is now in the national interest, farmers’ interest, poor’s interest,” he said.

The Vice President was asked about the selection process for the top civilian honours and if it was an inspiration and message to farmers and those working for social social justice. He said that the BJP-led NDA government has sought to transform the Padma Awards to “People’s Padma” with emphasis given to the work done by the nominees than to their identities.

“The government has said that the nomination process has become increasingly broad-based which has made it possible to recognize the real heroes at the grassroots levels and the awards have become “a people’s movement, marking a paradigm shift in Jan-Bhagidari for building a New India” the Vice President said.

Dhankhar, a former union minister and former Governor of West Bengal, said that the farmers are very happy with the announcement of awards.

“Look at MS Swaminathan, we as children have seen the time when foodgrains were imported under PL480, he brought about a revolution. Narasimha Rao was the Prime Minister, he was called a scholar-statesman, was also Congress president,” he said. The Vice President said Narasimha Rao invited him to be part of his party’s legal cell.

Dhankhar recalled his words in Rajya Sabha on Friday where he said that during Narasimha Rao’s tenure as Prime Minister, there were issues on which he sought his legal advice and suggestions.

“Every time, I came back enlightened. His approach was sagacious and full of sublimity,” the Vice-President, who is also Chairman of Rajya Sabha, told the House on the conferment of Bharat Ratna to the former Prime Minister.

Dhankhar,72, also recalled his meetings with MS Swaminathan. “His heart beat for the economy of farmers. He had a big idea and I am seeing it converted into reality today. I want to tell farmers specially that the immense change that is taking place, farmers are the focal point. Farmers benefit due to electricity supply, taps, toilets in every household…If the farmers go ahead with a positive mindset, they will become an even more important part of the economy.”

He said the famers should make use of technology, use government schemes, give attention to storage and make value addition to their crops. “This will help become part of world’s largest business,” he, said, adding that it will help farmers grow beyond producers. Dhankhar was born in Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan. He was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Jhunjhunu in 1989 and was designated Senior Advocate in 1990. He urged farmers to encourage their children forward in agriculture produce marketing. He said value addition, excellence in production of fruits and vegetables will bring revolutionary outocme for the economy.

The government earlier this month announced Bharat Ratna for veteran BJP leader LK Advani and last month to former Bihar Chief Minister Karpoori Thakur.

