New Delhi: Delhi-Guwahati Go First flight was diverted to Jaipur on Wednesday after the A320neo aircraft's windshield cracked mid-air, news agency PTI reported citing DGCA. This is the third incident of technical malfunction on a Go First aircraft in two days.

On Tuesday, Go First's Mumbai-Leh and Srinagar-Delhi flights faced engine snags and both planes were grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. Two planes belonging to private carrier Go First, formerly GoAir, were grounded.

The DGCA said Go First's A320 aircraft VT-WGA flight G8-386 (Mumbai-Leh) was diverted to Delhi after a fault was detected in engine number two EIU (Engine Interface Unit). "Another flight, Go First A320 aircraft VT-WJG flight G8-6202 (Srinagar-Delhi) is involved in air turnback to Srinagar due to Engine 2 EGT overlimit," the aviation regulator stated.

DGCA Conducts Spot Checks

DGCA conducted spot checks and found that there is an insufficient number of engineering personnel certifying planes of various carriers before their departure. This comes after airlines reported multiple technical malfunction incidents. Before each departure, an aircraft is checked and certified by an aircraft maintenance engineer (AME).

The DGCA has also issued guidelines for airlines on the deployment of AME personnel and directed them to comply by July 28. The spot checks also found that the AME teams of airlines are improperly identifying the “cause of a reported defect”, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA)’s order noted.