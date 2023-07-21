Home

News

India

Go First Gets Regulator Approval To Resume Flights, But There Are Conditions

Go First Gets Regulator Approval To Resume Flights, But There Are Conditions

New Delhi: The aviation regulator, the DGCA, declared on Friday that it has given the go-ahead for Go First to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to a few conditions. Lo

DGCA gives go-ahead for Go First to resume operations.

New Delhi: The aviation regulator, the DGCA, declared on Friday that it has given the go-ahead for Go First to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to a few conditions. Low-cost airline Go First, which ceased operations on May 3, is undergoing an insolvency resolution procedure.

Trending Now

The airline’s request to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights was reviewed and approved, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which made the announcement.

You may like to read

“The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it said. Go First may resume scheduled flight operations on the availability of interim funding and approval of flights scheduled by DGCA, the release said.

Further, the regulator has directed Go First to ensure compliance with all the applicable regulatory requirements and the continued airworthiness of the aircraft engaged in operations.

The airline’s Resolution Professional (RP) submitted the resumption plan to DGCA on June 28, and subsequently, the regulator conducted a special audit of the carrier’s facilities in Mumbai and Delhi.

“DGCA has ensured that the findings of the special audit have been adequately addressed by Go First,” the release said, adding that the resumption plan was amended on July 15.

Conditions Of Return By DGCA:

In the event that temporary money becomes available and the DGCA approves of Go First’s flight schedule, scheduled flight operations may resume. Go First, however, is required by the DGCA to adhere to all applicable regulatory standards, assure the ongoing airworthiness of the aircraft used in operations, and put each aircraft through a successful handling flight before it is used for flight operations.

Depending on the airline’s capacity to obtain the required money and adhere to the regulatory requirements set forth by the DGCA, this decision offers hope that it can find a way out of the difficulties it has encountered recently, as per NDTV.

DGCA Insolvency Resolution

The DGCA, the aviation watchdog, announced on Friday that it had given Go First the go-ahead to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights, subject to a few restrictions. An insolvency resolution process is being carried out for low-cost airline Go First, which halted operations on May 3.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which made the announcement, the airline’s proposal to resume operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights was examined and granted, the report said.

About Go Air

The Indian Wadia Group’s foray into aviation is called Go First. A number of diverse businesses are represented by The Wadia Group, which is a component of one of the oldest conglomerates in the nation. Prestigious companies in the Wadia group include the ten-year-old Wadia Reality Private Limited, the 150-year-old The Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation Limited, the 140-year-old Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company Limited, the 102-year-old Britannia Limited, the 66-year-old National Peroxide Limited, among many others.

Go First aims to make air travel more affordable and accessible for everybody. Go First was established on April 29, 2004, and when it first began operating, its maiden flight was from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in November 2005, the webiste of the company said.

(With PTI Inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES