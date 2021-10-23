New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in some states such as Kerala and West Bengal, the Central government on Saturday issued COVID advisory to states and urged people to go online shopping. The Centre in its advisory also urged the people to avoid travel as far as possible.Also Read - Vaccine Boosters Can Be Given After 1 Year Depending on How 2 Doses Protect Against Virus: AIIMS Chief
The development comes as some states have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases after Durga Puja festival. In the advisory, the Central government said that the states and UTs must ensure Coronavirus precautions and follow guidelines strictly during the festive season. Also Read - India Witnesses Sharp Rise In Death Toll as Kerala Adds Backlog Of 563 Fatalities | Key Points
Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: Experts Warn Against Complacency Ahead of Diwali | Deets Inside
List of guidelines:
- The Centre said the states and UTs must promote online modes of celebrations like online shopping, discourage unnecessary travel.
- Strictly follow Covid guidelines during festival celebrations.
- The states and UTs must not encourage mass gatherings in containment zones and districts where more than 5 per cent of tests are returning positive.
- The Centre said that the state governments should issue directions adequately in advance.
- In the advisory, the government said that the gatherings that are allowed with advance permission and limited attendees should be monitored closely.
- Guidelines for malls, local markets and places of worship should be strictly followed.
- The Centre asked the states to follow five pillars of Covid management – Test, track, treat, vaccinate and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.