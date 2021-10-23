New Delhi: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus in some states such as Kerala and West Bengal, the Central government on Saturday issued COVID advisory to states and urged people to go online shopping. The Centre in its advisory also urged the people to avoid travel as far as possible.Also Read - Vaccine Boosters Can Be Given After 1 Year Depending on How 2 Doses Protect Against Virus: AIIMS Chief

The development comes as some states have witnessed a spike in coronavirus cases after Durga Puja festival. In the advisory, the Central government said that the states and UTs must ensure Coronavirus precautions and follow guidelines strictly during the festive season. Also Read - India Witnesses Sharp Rise In Death Toll as Kerala Adds Backlog Of 563 Fatalities | Key Points

Union Health Ministry in a vaccination review meeting today urged states/UTs to increase pace, coverage of 2nd dose. States to generate district wise list of beneficiaries for administering 2nd dose. States/UTs advised to draw district-wise plan for saturation of beneficiaries — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2021

Also Read - Third Wave of Corona In India: Experts Warn Against Complacency Ahead of Diwali | Deets Inside

List of guidelines: