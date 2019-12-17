New Delhi: The Supreme Court will not initiate a judicial probe into the police action during the protests by the students of Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh’s AMU campus. Approach a high court instead, the top court said on Tuesday.

Since the incidents took place at various places, one inquiry by the Supreme Court can not be ordered, the Apex Court said. “We find it appropriate to direct the petitioners to approach the High Courts with their grievances. High Courts can order an inquiry into alleged police excesses against the students,” it said.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising who appeared for the students said that the court can’t wash its hands off the issue. It’s a cross-state issue, she said demanding a fact-finding SIT.

On Tuesday morning, the Delhi Police arrested 10 people, all with criminal backgrounds, in connection with the Jamia Millia violence. None of the arrested are students, police said, confirming that students did not take part in the violent agitation. All 10 of the arrested have criminal records.

Protests, though much smaller in scale, continued at Jamia Millia Islamia against the Citizenship Amendment Act and proposed National Register of Citizens on Tuesday amid an uneasy calm.

Police teams remained deployed on the roads leading to the university near the Sukhdev Vihar metro station. Entry and exit gates, however, have been opened at Sukhdev Vihar and Jamia Millia Islamia metro stations. This is the second consecutive day of peaceful protests after the demonstration on Sunday turned violent.

