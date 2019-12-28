New Delhi: Two tourists from Andhra Pradesh who visited the ongoing Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival in Goa died on Friday after collapsing at the venue due to suspected drug overdose.

The incident took place in Vagatore beach village in North Goa district at the venue for the yearly EDM festival. The two youngsters, identified as Sai Prasad and Venkat, were rushed to a nearby hospital in Mapusa town but were declared dead on arrival.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Superintendent of Police (North Goa) Utkrisht Prasoon said that the incident occurred around 3 p.m. outside the EDM gig venue.

“It can be a heart attack or drug overdose or anything. We can’t say anything till we have postmortem report,” another police official said, adding that nothing can be ruled out.

Meanwhile, one of the festival co-organisers, Shailesh Shetty who was contacted for comment on the tragedy, claimed he was unaware of the incident. Further investigation is underway.

A similar incident took place earlier this year after a youngster from Andhra Pradesh collapsed and died at the venue of a Sunburn gig in Hyderabad. The death was suspicious as the group of friends were consuming alcohol as they danced to the music.