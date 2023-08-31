Home

Goa AAP Chief Amit Palekar Arrested In Road Rage Case, Calls It “Dirty Politics”

Amit Palekar was called in for questioning by the Crime Branch on Thursday afternoon and later arrested in connection with the Banastarim accident case.

New Delhi: Goa Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) President Amit Palekar was arrested on Thursday by the Goa Police Crime Branch in connection with a road rage case.

According to reports, Palekar was called in for questioning by the Crime Branch on Thursday afternoon and later arrested. The AAP leader has been accused of destroying evidence and “misrepresentation of facts” in the a road rage case in Banastari.

Palekar has been accused of misrepresenting facts by introducing a wrong person as the car driver before the investigation officer in an attempt to save the main accused who was at the wheels at the time of the accident, a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Palekar was arrested under Indian Penal Code section 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender), the police official said.

Talking to the media, Palekar termed his arrest as “dirty politics” and claimed he has been framed in the case. “This is absolutely dirty politics and I have got nothing to do with this crime,” he said, adding he has been pressured and falsely implicated.

He also claimed that he was offered to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a couple of days back, but he refused.

“I was told that ‘we will teach you a lesson if you don’t concede our request’,” Palekar said without naming anyone.

VIDEO | Goa AAP chief Amit Palekar arrested by Goa Crime Branch in connection with a road rage case. “This is absolutely dirty politics and I have got nothing to do with this crime,” says Palekar. pic.twitter.com/C14DgOB0Gf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 31, 2023

Earlier today, one of the accused in the Banastarim accident case, Paresh Sawardekar, was granted bailed by the High Court after the Crime Branch declared his custody as unnecessary. However, Sawardekar has been directed to surrender his passport and not travel outside the state.

Banastarim accident case

On August 6, three people were killed after a speeding Mercedes Benz rammed into three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter at Banastarim near Goa capital Panaji. According to the police, the mishap took place at around 7.30 pm at Banastarim village on Ponda-Panaji national highway, 15 km from the state capital.

The car driver, identified as Paresh Sawardekar– a businessman who owns a chain of supermarkets and a real estate firm– was allegedly drunk at the time of the incident and was later arrested, an official from Mardol police station had said. The speeding Mercedes car dashed against three other cars, a motorcycle and a scooter. All the six vehicles were damaged, the official had said, adding that a couple riding the scooter and a person travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot.

“The Mardol police arrested the offending car driver, identified as Paresh A Sinai Sawardekar, and registered a case against him on charges of culpable homicide, drunken driving as well as rash and negligent driving”, the official said.

Following the accident, the villagers initially did not let the car responsible for the accident to be towed away, but allowed it after the intervention of police, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

