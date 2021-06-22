Panaji: Hinting at restarting tourism activities after July, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said that the state is planning to complete the first dose vaccination against COVID-19 in the state by July 30. He also said that around 60 per cent of the state’s population has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination. Speaking to news agency ANI, Sawant said, “In phase 3 vaccination, for 18 plus, we set up camps at every gram panchayat, every municipality of Goa. At present 60 per cent of our population has already received their 1st dose. Our target is to vaccinate 100 per cent of the people with their 1st dose by July end.” Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Shows 78 Per Cent Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial Conducted Across India: Reports

“Most tourism activities are closed (in state). We can think of restarting it only after the first dose of vaccine has been administered to everyone, that means only after 30th July,” said the Goa Chief Minister. Also Read - Himachal Pradesh Aims to Vaccinate All Residents of State With First COVID Dose by July 25

Amid the prediction of the third wave of COVID-19, Sawant said that the state has appointed a committee of experts and doctors and has started working on infrastructure, equipment and manpower training, on the basis of their suggestions. “The third wave is being spoken about, we can decide accordingly. At present, we can’t predict. The government has made all preparations for 3rd wave, we’ve appointed an expert committee of doctors. Based on their suggestions, we’ve started everything regarding infrastructure, equipment, and manpower training. Task Force, under my chairmanship, is giving approval for everything,” added the Goa Chief Minister. Also Read - From Free Bus Tickets to Fridges, Gifts Galore For People Getting Vaccinated in MP's Indore

Meanwhile, the Goa government had on Sunday extended the state-level COVID curfew by another seven days till next June 28, with additional relaxations.

“State-Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 28 June 2021. All shops in shopping malls, except cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zones allowed to be open between 7 am to 3 pm. Fish market may also open,” tweeted Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant. This is the fourth time the curfew has been extended since it was imposed on May 9 in view of rising COVID-19 cases.

As per the order issued by the state government, shops (including in Municipal/Panchayat markets/Shopping malls) are allowed to remain open from 7 am to 3 pm (home delivery of all these items, except liquor, will be allowed anytime) in the state. Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, microfinance institutions, along with all medical and health services/institutions (including AYUSH and Veterinary Hospitals, and laboratories) also allowed to function in the state. The state government further allowed homes for children/Divyangs/senior citizens/destitute/women/widows, to function.

