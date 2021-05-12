Panaji: Goa’s only international airport, Dabolim airport, will remain shut for flight operations during night hours till September. The Goa airport, which is a part of the INS Hansa Base at Vasco town, will remain closed for modernisation. Also Read - 30 People on Air India Flight to Rome Test COVID-19 Positive on Arrival

Indian Navy spokesman said the modernisation work has already begun from May 8 and it will continue till September 8, 2021. The runway will remain closed for all the traffic from 2200 hours to 0630 hours, he said. Also Read - Breaking: India Extends Suspension of International Flights Till May 31 Amid Rising COVID Cases

The modernisation work at Goa airport is being executed by Tata Power SED and will be carried out during night hours to have minimal impact on civil aircraft operations. Also Read - Flights Continue to Operate in Small Towns From Chennai Amid COVID Situation | Details Inside

Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said the closure will not have much impact on the civilian flight operations. He said that due to the pandemic situation, almost 90 per cent of the flights have cancelled their schedule to Goa.

The closure might have a 10-12 per cent impact on us but we will be able to mitigate it, Malik added.

With PTI inputs