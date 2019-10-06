Panaji: Goa-based-artist Shireen Mody and her gardener were found dead in Goa’s Arpora village. According to police, the duo could have died after a scuffle ensued between them. The police suspect it to be a case of double murder.

The cops believe the two had a scuffle on Saturday morning which led to a murderous assault on each other.

Utkrisht Prasoon, Superintendent of Police, North Goa, told ANI, “Mody was allegedly attacked by the gardener. The accused was caught running from the house on CCTV.”

PTI reported inspector Navlesh Dessai as saying, “We are conducting an inquest. One of the deceased women has been identified as Shireen Mody while the identity of the other victim is yet to be ascertained.”

As of now, the bodies have been sent for a post mortem.

Mody hailed from Mumbai and had relocated to Goa few years ago.