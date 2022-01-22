Panaji: Days ahead of the Goa Assembly Election 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday released its sixth list of candidates for the upcoming polls. Party’s sixth list has names of three candidates and with this, the AAP has announced candidates for 36 of the 40 seats. In the latest list, AAP has fielded Advocate Sunil Loran from Vasco Da Gama seat, Advocate Prasad Shahapurkar from Mandrem constituency and party leader Ritesh Chodankar from Porvorim.Also Read - Another Jolt To BJP In Goa; Former CM Laxmikant Parsekar To Quit After Being Denied Ticket

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases sixth list of candidates for #GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/bfct95Oi6h — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Also Read - Panaji Seat | Fight Between Dishonesty And Character: Sena On Parrikar's Son Contesting As Independent In Goa Polls

Moreover, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has decided to support independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has also decided to support independent candidate Chandrakant Shetye in Bicholim. Also Read - Utpal Parrikar Quits BJP, to Fight Goa Assembly Polls as Independent Candidate From Panaji

On January 19, the party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced Amit Palekar as the Aam Aadmi Party’s chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Goa Assembly polls.

Goa will go to the assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.