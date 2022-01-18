Panaji: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will announce its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Goa Assembly Election 2022 on Wednesday, party convener Arvind Kejriwal said. Goa, which is set to go to polls on February 14, will witness a triangular contest this time with AAP emerging as a strong contender against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.Also Read - Goa Assembly Election 2022: Congress Releases 3rd List Of Candidates, Fields Michael Lobo From Calangute

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal held a door-to-door campaign in Cortalim village of Goa. As a part of the campaign, he along with other party members intereacted with voters in Cortalim and distributed Pamphlets to them.

"We just did a door-to-door campaign. People are very excited to vote for Aam Aadmi Party, as they require a change and are tired of the other two parties (Congress and BJP). They have also heard about the work our party has done in Delhi", he told reporters.

The Delhi CM had also listed out AAP’s 13-point agenda for the state, which promises free electricity of up to 300 units, resumption of mining activities within six months of coming to power, jobs for all and allowance for the unemployed.

The poll manifesto, which Kejriwal termed as the ‘Goa model’, also sought to provide free education, free water supply, uninterrupted power supply, free medical services to all, good roads and Rs 1,000 per month allowance to every woman above 18 years of age.

If AAP comes to power in the state, then every Goan family will get a benefit of Rs 10 lakh in five years by way of different schemes like free electricity of up to 300 units and unemployment allowance, Kejriwal promised.

“Providing free education to all Goans, improving the condition of the state-run schools and hospitals are some other points of the agenda”, he said, adding all issues of farmers will be resolved, while a ‘raid raj’ and corruption will be eliminated. Congenial atmosphere will be created for trade and industry to flourish in the state.