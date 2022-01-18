Goa Assembly Election 2022: Days ahead of Goa Assembly Election 2022, the Congress on Tuesday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming poll. Notably, the third list has nine candidates and with this, the Congress party has announced candidates for 24 of the 40 seats.Also Read - Focus Will be To Provide Jobs, Abolish 'Mafia Raj’: AAP’s Bhagwant Mann Hopes To Win Seats By 2/3 Margin

This time, the Congress has chosen former minister MLA Michael Lobo, who recently switched over to Congress from BJP, as the contender for the Calangute seat while Vikas Prabhudessai has been chosen for the Porvorim.

Full list of candidates:

Former Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar, who resigned from Trinamool Congress just two months after joining it, will fight from Marcaim and former independent MLA Prasad Goankar, who joined the Congress party just 10 days back, has been nominated from Sanguem.

Moreover, the Congress has named Janardan Bhandari from Canacona, where multiple leaders were in the fray to get a ticket.

As per the candidates’ list, Meghashyam Raut will contest from Bicholim while Aman Lotlikar has been named party’s candidate from Tivim.