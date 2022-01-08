Goa Election 2022 dates, schedule update: The Election Commission announced the complete schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab and four other states. The voting for Goa Assembly Election 2022 will take place on February 14 , the Election Commission said on Saturday. The Goa Election 2022 results will be declared on March 10. The polling for Assembly Election 2022 in Goa will be held with COVID safety norms in place, the Election Commission said. The poll panel, in its briefing, also said that COVID patients can vote by postal ballot.Also Read - Uttarakhand Election 2022: Polling Dates, Results, Last Date of Nomination Announced. Check Full Schedule Here

The term of the current Goa assembly will expire on March 12, 2022. Besides Goa, the polling dates for assembly election in four other states including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

"A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in 2022 Assembly Elections out of which 8.55 crore are women electors. As many as 24 lakh people were registered as first-time voters for polling scheduled to take place in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. Around 11.4 lakh were first time women voters," the poll panel said.

Goa polls 2022: Key dates, figures, points to watch out for

Voting for 2022 Goa Assembly Election will take place on February 14

2022 Goa Assembly polls result will be declared on March 10

Online nomination facility for candidates

Goa polling booth voters – 672

One all-women staff polling booth to be set up in every constituency

EVMs and VVPATs will be utilized in all the polling stations

COVID patients can vote by postal ballot

Senior citizens above 80 years of age, persons with disabilities can also vote by postal ballot

Polling officers, staff members to be given a booster dose

Polling time for 2022 Goa Election increased by one hour

BJP eyes comeback as multi-parties may play spoilsport

The BJP, which is in power, is eyeing a comeback even as Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are going full throttle to make a mark in the electoral politics in 2022 Goa polls. Both – AAP and TMC – do not have a single legislator in the outgoing state legislative Assembly (2022 Goa Election).

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant called Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and Mamata Banerjee-led TMC “tourist parties” and claimed they “are not going to stay back in the state”.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) announced it would contest the forthcoming Goa polls in an alliance with the TMC. The Congress and the Goa Forward Party had also sealed a pre-poll alliance.

After the Assembly polls in 2017, the GFP, which had won three seats, extended support for the formation of the BJP-led state government under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar. But after Parrikar”s death in 2019, the alliance turned sour and resulted in the Sardesai-led party withdrawing its support.

In that election, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party in Goa by winning 17 seats in the 40-member House, but could not come to power as the BJP, which bagged 13, allied with some independents and regional parties to form the government.